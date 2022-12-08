AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 876 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.63. 40,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,483. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

