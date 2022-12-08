Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Down 6.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,131,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 810,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.