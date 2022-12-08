Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Down 6.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,131,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 810,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Alkaline Water Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.