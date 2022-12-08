Algorand Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $48.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00057166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005057 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,538,903 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,148,477 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

