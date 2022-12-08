Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 5.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 588,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

