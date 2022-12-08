Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.30 million-$842.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 163.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,056.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

