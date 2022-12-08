Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 42,214 shares.The stock last traded at $148.15 and had previously closed at $146.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.