Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Major Shareholder Sells $71,166,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,324,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -0.87. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

