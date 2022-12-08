Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.