Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics



Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

