Aion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $293,274.42 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $293,274.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00222433 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00046184 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056770 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.