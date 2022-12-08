Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $546,204.49 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00008081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002129 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,241 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.