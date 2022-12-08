Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.