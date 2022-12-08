Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($20.73) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.40) to GBX 2,819 ($34.37) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.95) to GBX 2,490 ($30.36) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.36) to GBX 2,743 ($33.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,363.67.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 4,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,670. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.