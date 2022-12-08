Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Down 4.9%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.61 ($1.69) and last traded at €1.62 ($1.71). Approximately 547,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 863% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.71 ($1.80).

Adler Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.94.

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.