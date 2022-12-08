Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.62.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $16.69 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.