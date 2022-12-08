Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

