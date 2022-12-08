Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

