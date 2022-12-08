ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 115 shares of company stock worth $3,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

