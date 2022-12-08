Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.39. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 152,649 shares trading hands.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

