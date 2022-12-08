Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Further Reading
