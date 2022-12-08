Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $14.72 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.