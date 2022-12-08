Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
