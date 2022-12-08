Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.10 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,751,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5,209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,444 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

