Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50-7.65 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.5 %

ASO stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. 31,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,766. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

