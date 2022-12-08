Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 9,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,107. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

