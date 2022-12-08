ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $67.12 million and $21,662.93 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010663 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021024 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00241249 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003674 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00065888 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,678.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

