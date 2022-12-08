58,485 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $42,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

