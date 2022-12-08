29,688 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 859,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

