26,934 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.