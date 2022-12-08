1irstGold (1GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,225.04

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $10,225.04 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for approximately $63.65 or 0.00375693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00504652 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.48 or 0.30164524 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

