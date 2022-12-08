16,261 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

