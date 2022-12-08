1,404 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $119.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

