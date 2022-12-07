Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.12 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.
Zuora Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,233. The firm has a market cap of $951.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Featured Stories
