Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.12 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,233. The firm has a market cap of $951.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

