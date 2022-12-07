Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.50 million-$394.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.76 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 1,215,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 in the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

