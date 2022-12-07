ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.34 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $352,691.27 and $15.34 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00270532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00087622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00061778 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.