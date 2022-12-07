Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

ARWR stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 270,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

