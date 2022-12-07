yearn.finance Price Reaches $7,011.32 (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $256.88 million and $26.19 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $7,011.32 or 0.41645361 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496263 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.66 or 0.29923508 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.