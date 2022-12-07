Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $15.22

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.70. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 4,508 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

