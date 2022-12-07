Williams Trading Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WWW. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.
Wolverine World Wide Price Performance
WWW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,266. The company has a market capitalization of $800.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.
