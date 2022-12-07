Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Position Raised by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises 5.1% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 0.70% of Walker & Dunlop worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

WD traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,610. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

