W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s 7th Largest Position

Concentric Capital Strategies LP reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 2.2% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, reaching $587.52. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.