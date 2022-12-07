Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of V opened at $209.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

