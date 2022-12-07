Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells $5,552,602.09 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Visa Stock Down 2.2 %

V stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.08. 5,982,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,603,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.93. The firm has a market cap of $393.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

