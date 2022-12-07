Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.95 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $27,888.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00466597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022317 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00114352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00845033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00657224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00244091 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,612,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

