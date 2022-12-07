Velas (VLX) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and $700,056.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,385,330,711 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,330,709 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

