Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.27. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

