Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 975,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,917,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

