Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) Trading 17.6% Higher

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Value Exchange International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Value Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company offers credit and debit card processing services to multinational retailers. It also provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing of software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.