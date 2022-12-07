UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $2.59 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00022463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00456914 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018291 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.79779709 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,699,446.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.