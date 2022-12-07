United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Articles

