Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.30. Tuya shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 16,359 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $808.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Tuya by 44.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,617 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the third quarter valued at $4,588,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Tuya by 22.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 269,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

