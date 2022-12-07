Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Decreased by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,263 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 4.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $48,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 246,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.