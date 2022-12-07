Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Decreased by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,263 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up about 4.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $48,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 246,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
