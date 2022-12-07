Traders Purchase Large Volume of DocuSign Put Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 76,067 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 82% compared to the average volume of 41,883 put options.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 186,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $163.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

